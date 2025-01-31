Henderson leaving Ajax for Monaco

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Veteran Jordan Henderson was not named captain for Ajax on Thursday night after agreeing to join Monaco. 

Although he was made Ajax's skipper at the start of the season, he did not wear the armband for their Europa League match against Galatasaray. 

The reason for his leadership change remains unclear, whether due to the transfer dealings or some other matter. 

Henderson, the former Liverpool captain, has made 32 appearances this season for Ajax. 

He joined Ajax from Al-Ettifaq a year ago, helping them through one of their most challenging seasons.

Now he appears set for a loan move to Monaco, where he will play for the rest of the term.

