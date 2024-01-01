Tribal Football
Wolves locked in Arsenal talks over Ramsdale

Wolves are said to be in talks with Arsenal over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Premier League side are hoping to bring in the shot stopper from their rivals.

Ramsdale is second choice at the Gunners and wants to play regular football.

Per the BBC, there is a desire from parties to get the deal done in the coming days.

However, they also have issues to iron out before Ramsdale can head to Molineux.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil warned that they had to wheel and deal, as the money was not there for big transfers.

