Wolves chief Jackson says "people forget how young" Silva is as he shines with Las Palmas

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Head of professional football development Matt Jackson has spoke on Fabio Silva and how he is already off the mark whilst on loan at Las Palmas.

Silva has already scored his first goal in Spain in yet another loan move for the young star. Jackson spoke on how much hard work the striker puts in and the lessons he has learnt in recent years.

“I’m pleased for him," he told the club's website. "Fabio had options throughout the summer, but nothing that he particularly liked. It's going to be a challenge, but he's gone to a great league. We know how good that can be from a development perspective, but he's gone to a team that, at the moment, is struggling. Now he's got to spearhead that attack, find a way to score in a team that maybe isn't going to create a whole load of chances for him, and it's going to be tough.

“People forget how young he still is. Going through to next summer, he's got the European Championship, still under-21s. That shows the tender age he has. Of course, there's a massive expectation around him, and he's been away from the club a lot. But again, he's just got to define his own level.”

Jackson says it is a learning curve for the 22-year-old who is still hunting for a place in the Premier League side as he continues to impress on loan.

“He's got such a desire to be a player, he works so hard, loves the game and loves scoring goals. He has had a real willingness to differentiate between the places he's gone. When you look at the loans that he's had, he's gone to big profile clubs, but they've all taught him something different. Mixed reviews in some cases, but that's part of the learning that the boys have to go through.”