Wolves launch bid for Nantes defender Meupiyou

Premier League side Wolves are set to sign Nantes defender Bastien Meupiyou for £4.2 million.

Per The Mirror, the 18-year-old is set to have a medical before he signs on the dotted line.

Manager Gary O’Neil does want to add reinforcements to his team after their latest result.

The Premier League outfit were beaten 6-2 by rivals Chelsea at Molineux at the weekend.

Meupiyou is set to be the first recruit after that game, while they are also targeting a midfielder.

The likes of Andreas Pereira and James Ward-Prowse are on Wolves’ radar.

