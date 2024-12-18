Wolves hopeful of Pereira taking training today

Vitor Pereira could take charge of Wolves training later today.

The Portuguese is set to be confirmed as Wolves manager this morning.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pereira is leaving Al-Shabab for Wolves after the two clubs settled on a compensation fee of around €1m.

The Express & Star says there is an expectation everything will be signed ahead of Pereira taking training later on Wednesday.

Academy coaches James Collins and Richard Walker took first-team training yesterday.

Pereira will sign a deal which initially will run to the end of the 2025/26 season at Molineux. Long-time assistant Luis Miguel is due to be part of Pereira's backroom team.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play