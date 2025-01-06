Wolves' first winter signing revealed as talented Reims defender Agbadou in huge £16M deal

Reims center-back Emmanuel Agbadou is said to be Wolverhampton Wanderers' first signing in the January transfer window for ambitious manager Vitor Pereira.

The Athletic has reported that Wolves have agreed on a deal worth up to €20M (£16.6M), which includes an initial fee of €18M (£15M) for the 27-year-old who would be the first signing for Pereira as he looks to bolster his team.

It is reported that he will undergo a medical at Wolves this week and complete a four-and-a-half-year deal. He will be a huge loss for the French side and Reims manager Luke Elsner this season as the head coach has trusted him with the captain’s armband 11 times this campaign with 10 of those appearances coming in Ligue 1.

The defender clearly has plenty of leadership qualities as well as the strength needed to become a success in the Premier League. Wolves have suffered a series of setbacks defensively since the summer including Max Kilman who departed for West Ham United and Yerson Mosquera who was hit with an ACL injury.

A defender such as Agbadou would have been a top priority for Pereira as he seeks to fortify his defense and give the Ivorian a chance with a reported our-and-a-half-year contract with the option of an additional year according to journalist David Ornstein.