Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez is a target for Wolves.

Wolves are in the market to strengthen new manager Vitor Pereira's defensive options.

And BBC Sport is reporting Lens defender Kevin Danso and Ordonez are both on Wolves' radar this month.

Wolves have been following both players long-term.

Danso, formerly of Southampton, missed a move to Roma last year due to a failed medical.