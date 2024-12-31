Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Chelsea transfer-list FIVE players
I'M OUT: Fonseca sensationally announces own AC Milan sacking
Man Utd to bid for former Chelsea defender

Wolves eyeing Lens defender Danso

Ansser Sadiq
Wolves eyeing Lens defender Danso
Wolves eyeing Lens defender DansoTribalfootball
Former Premier League star Kevin Danso's first spell in England may not be his final experience of the country.

The Austrian defender played six games for Southampton under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now he is being lined up for a return to England, with Sky Sports stating that Wolves are interested.

The Molineux Stadium club hope to bring in Danso as early as the winter transfer window.

The outlet states that he is being seen as a replacement for Yerson Mosquera at Wolves.

His spell at Southampton was a loan from Augsburg, while he now plays for Lens.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDanso KevinWolvesLensSouthamptonLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Prem interest arrives for Lyon midfielder Tolisso
Sheffield Wednesday ask for Southampton's Edwards
Newcastle chasing talented Lens defender for January