Wolves eyeing Lens defender Danso

Former Premier League star Kevin Danso's first spell in England may not be his final experience of the country.

The Austrian defender played six games for Southampton under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Now he is being lined up for a return to England, with Sky Sports stating that Wolves are interested.

The Molineux Stadium club hope to bring in Danso as early as the winter transfer window.

The outlet states that he is being seen as a replacement for Yerson Mosquera at Wolves.

His spell at Southampton was a loan from Augsburg, while he now plays for Lens.