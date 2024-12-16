Wolves fans question club owners commitment after sacking of O'Neil

Wolves fans are not happy with the club’s current owner Fosun after the sacking of Gary O’Neil.

While fans accept that O’Neil had to go, given the team is in the relegation zone, they place the blame at Fosun’s feet.

Advertisement Advertisement

O’Neil was axed as head coach on Sunday, with Wolves in 18th spot and having lost to fellow relegation contenders Ipswich Town.

Wolves 1877 Trust posted that owner Jeff Shi is responsible for “questionable recruitment and poor leadership” and that he has “Done his best to alienate the fan base in recent months with above inflation season ticket prices and inconsistent communication with the press and fans.

“We feel that Fosun needs to review the leadership of the club. The club has commercially never been so successful but this is not being reflected in investment in the Team.”

“As a Trust we feel we need an experienced Premier League Manager who can organise our defence and retain our Premier League status. We need our owners to back our new Manager in the January and future windows.”