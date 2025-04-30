Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Elliott delivers update on Liverpool transfer plans
Elliott delivers update on Liverpool transfer plans
Harvey Elliott insists he's sticking with Liverpool this summer.

The midfielder has struggled for regular action this season, fueling talk of a move away, with the likes of West Ham and former club Fulham keen.

But lifelong Reds fam Elliott told the Liverpool Echo: "I hope that I can push on (next season). This is my team, I am committed to them and it's just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk, I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career and as much as I want it to be here.

"You never know what is going to happen around the corner. If I had it my way, that would be here, I would play each and every game here and stay here for the rest of my career but it all depends on managers, the people above and as I said you don't know what could happen but as far as I am aware I am here, here to stay and this is the club I want to be at.

"Hopefully I am still here to be honest. It is the best place to be, the best club to be at and especially having the fans around us at the moment, I don't think there is a better place to be playing.

"Players go through ups and downs but at the end of the day you have to come out fighting and I think it is within myself to make it happen. So hopefully I can stay here for the rest of my career."

Bayern Munich football director Freund makes clear Palhinha plans