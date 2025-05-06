Sesko teases exit as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool circle

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has left the door open to a summer move amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

The 21-year-old has attracted attention from several top clubs after impressing for RB Leipzig, scoring 21 goals and six assists this season.

"Right now, I’m 100 per cent focused on RB Leipzig. Then we’ll see what happens. It’s open, anything can happen," he told Sky Sports Germany.

Sesko will wrap up the season with RB Leipzig against Werder Bremen and Stuttgart, after which the club is expected to field significant interest in their striker.