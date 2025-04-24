Cole on Elliott: I’d like to see him leave Liverpool to play regular football

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has opened up on Liverpool playmaker Harvey Elliott who he feels should leave the club.

The England Under-21 international is still awaiting his first start of the Premier League campaign with only a week to go before the start of May under manager Arne Slot. This is a worrying sign for Elliott who could have to force his way out of the club in search for game time. Speaking to Paddy Power, Cole admits he would love to see that happen and thinks he is wasted on Merseyside.

Advertisement Advertisement

Elliott needs to leave to find game time

“For players like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, I think they’re both fantastic players and are more than capable of playing for England, but unfortunately for them, Liverpool are very strong in that area of the pitch.

“I’d love to see Harvey playing regularly. There are options for him and if he does become available, I think quite a few teams will be interested in him.

"He’s a fantastic player and I’d like to see him leave Liverpool to play regular football because he’s old enough and has done his time.

"I’d just love to see him play because he’s such a fantastically talented player."

Elliott deserves more opportunities

Liverpool legend John Aldridge had a different view on the young midfielder and hopes he will stay past the summer despite his lack of minutes this season.

"I really like Harvey Elliott," the Reds legend wrote in his Liverpool ECHO column. "I don’t want to criticize the manager, but I can’t for the life of me understand why he hasn’t had more game time. He is a game-changer.

"He’s so talented. I just hope that he’s part of the manager’s fans going forward. He’s a Liverpool fan and he wants to stay at the club. He wants game time. He doesn’t want to go anywhere, I know that for an absolute fact. I’d just like to see him get more of an opportunity."

Aldridge commented further and believes a huge summer shift is coming that he hopes will still include Elliott by the end of it even if it means playing second fiddle to another talented midfielder.

"There will be at least four new players coming in this summer — at least four," Aldridge continued. "There will be players going out too, 100 per cent, because we balance the books. There will be a lot of money coming in.

"Most of the pundits and supporters have an idea of the players who will go out. I just don’t want to see Harvey go out. I hope he stays.

"But there will be at least four players who go out and at least four who come in. At least four. And that’s not including the goalkeeper we already know is coming in."