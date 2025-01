Wolves encouraged in interest for Vitoria midfielder Silva

Wolves have been encouraged in their interest in Vitoria midfielder Manu Silva.

Wolves are keen on the Portuguese youngster this month.

And Manu was left out of Vitoria's squad for their 2-2 draw with Arouca on Saturday night.

A defensive midfielder, Manu can be viewed at Wolves as a potential replacement for Mario Lemina.

Manu is rated in the €10m class by Vitoria.