Man Utd preparing bid for Wolves fullback Ait-Nouri

Manchester United are set to bid for Wolves fullback Rayan Ait-Nouri this week.

The Independent says United are seeking a left-back signing this month and are turning to Ait-Nouri after Nuno Mendes chose to stick with PSG following an approach from the English giants last week.

United manager Rúben Amorim regards Ait-Nouri highly.

The left-back is contracted by Wolves until the summer of 2026. There is also an option to extend the contract for another year.

Ait-Nouri has been with Wolves since 2020.

