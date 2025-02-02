Wolves defender Doherty: Villa win must be springboard

Wolves defender Matt Doherty says they must use their win against Aston Villa as a "springboard".

Wolves were good value for their 2-0 win.

Doherty said afterwards: "We knew how important this was after four losses in a row. The teams around us lost today. We knew Villa had a lot of players missing. We knew it was a big opportunity and we took it. If you do the basics right the results will come. We did what the manager told us - we know we’re good enough to get points. Today was a good performance.

"(We had to do) a lot of defending. That’s the Premier League – you’re defending to the last minute. It's the best league in world, the hardest league in world. You have to be switched on for the whole game.

"We know how good Jose Sa is. He can make incredible saves you’d expect other keepers not to make.

"We hope so (it can be a springboard). We know we’re good enough to beat anyone on our day. This is the type of win that can rally the whole club."