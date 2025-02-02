Wolves boss Pereira "very happy, very proud" after victory over Villa

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was delighted with the spirit shown by his players for their 2-0 Black Country derby win against Aston Villa.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Matheus Cunha struck for Wolves on the night.

Pereira said afterwards: “I'm very happy, very proud, because we played a tough game against a very good team. We played tactically with quality. We played as a block defending, we understood the spaces to create a chance to score, and most important, we played as a team with a true spirit, working together, suffering together in some moments, but I think we deserved the result.

“I believe that if we scored the second goal, the chances that we created in the first half, chances to score two or three times the second goal. The second goal gives you the confidence and tranquillity to play. But in the end, I'm very happy. Important game, not only for the three points, but to break these four games in a row that we lost.

“We know that this kind of team, in the second half when they are losing, they will come strong. They will try everything to win free kicks and corners, with the quality that they have. But in the end, we organised the block, the clean sheet for us, a third clean sheet, and for everybody I am happy. The way is a long way, a difficult way, very difficult way. But with our supporters, with this spirit, we can do it.”

Pereira added, “For me, Bellegarde was a fantastic surprise, he was excellent today. Sarabia, he was intelligent, technical and committed with the team. Everybody was committed today. Tactically we played very well, we deserved the three point. We felt the energy of the supporters, the extra energy to beat a Champions League team."