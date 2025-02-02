Aston Villa defender Konsa says no excuses for Wolves defeat

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa sought no excuses after defeat to Wolves.

Wolves outplayed Viilla on Saturday night to win 2-0.

Advertisement Advertisement

Konsa said, "We just weren't good enough today. Simple as that. Second half we performed better but we didn't have enough. We can make excuses about being fatigued but if we want to play Champions League we have to be prepared to play this much.

"This season, away from home, we have conceded early quite a lot and it is something we have to work on. Second half was better but it wasn't enough. We put pressure on but I don't think we troubled their back four or goalkeeper enough. We have to improve and we have to do it now."

On Donyell Malen's goal being ruled out, he also said: "I thought it was a normal goal. It is gone now and nothing we can do."

"I think we have to stop conceding goals. I feel like we are conceding every game and me, being in the back line, I have to go back and look on it and change it."