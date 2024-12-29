Tribal Football
Wolves defender Doherty happy in Pereira's back three

Wolves defender Matt Doherty says he's happy playing in new manager Vitor Pereira's back three.

Wolves go to Tottenham on Sunday after two wins from Pereira's first two games in charge.

Doherty said, "It’s pretty new. There are times where you’re just a normal full-back, but I'm right of the back three at the moment, and I'm enjoying it. I'm not bursting my lungs trying to get up and down on the wing all the time. The manager trusted me to do it. He put me in there from his very first session, so he's obviously seen something, and that's worked out well so far.

“He’s obviously got perfect English and can speak to lads in Portuguese and French as well. There are messages he's getting across to us on the pitch and on training pitch. It's obviously difficult for managers to get messages across on the pitch, but even then, when I was on the side, he was giving messages to me.

“He's been good since he came in and Gary (O'Neil) was a great coach as well. We've always been getting good messages, but I suppose now we’re getting the results.”

