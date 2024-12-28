Wolves boss Pereira lays out playing style plans

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira says he'll gradually be introducing his style of play to his squad.

Pereira boasts a 100 per cent record from his first two games in charge.

Advertisement Advertisement

On his system, the Portuguese said, “When we have the ball, we must prepare for the moment that we will lose the ball. We must have the positional game to react to the moment we lose the ball. We need to be ready to attack the zone of the ball when we lose the ball. If it's not possible to win the ball in defensive transition, we must know, which is why football is intelligent. The tactical culture is very important.

“We must understand if it's not possible to win the ball in that moment, we will organise ourselves. We come to have a block. It’s not a transition, it’s defensive organisation in offensive work.

"We must understand that when we pass the next step, we win the ball, what we'll do with the ball. The other team come to press us, or we have space to go out of the of pressure. Where are the spaces? And this is another step.

“It means that the intention is to go fast on the counter attack, but if it's not possible, keep the ball and we are in another phase of the game, we start our offensive organisation. It means that the team must know the different moments of the game, and this is our work.”