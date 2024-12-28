Tottenham boss Postecoglou says no need to panic buy in January

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says they mustn't panic buy in January.

Postecoglou admits they've been hit hard in several positions by injury going into the winter market. But he insists they must focus on their long-term transfer strategy.

He said, "I still think you can be disciplined. It will depend where we’re at when the window opens and we're getting close to that now, so we've got a clearer picture of where we're at. I still think we have to be disciplined, it's not just about just bringing anybody in. There's certainly a need to reinforce if we can.

"Everyone knows January's not an easy time to do that. But the club's working hard behind the scenes to see what we can do to help players we've got at the moment who are giving everything in every game and dipping into every bit of energy they have to try to get us through.

"I just think we need to help some of these guys. At least two or three who are fairly long term injuries so you know you're going to be short there. Others are coming back from significant injuries and you don’t know how long they’ll take to get up to speed. We need some reinforcements and the club is working hard to make that happen and we'll see where we get to."