Brighton boss Hurzeler: Adingra great for Cup win

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has expressed his delight at winning in the Carabao Cup.

The Albion are through to the fourth round after a 3-1 win over fellow Premier League side Wolves.

Advertisement Advertisement

While they were second best at times in the game, Brighton dug deep and got the result.

Asked about substitutions such as Simon Adringa changing the game, he Huerzeler stated: “I'm not only happy for the substitutes, also players who gained some game time today, especially Pervis Estupinan after a long injury but also Mats (Wieffer), who came back after his injury. You see that they need game time to get back into the rhythm. But on top of that, we had some brilliant individual performances.

"Simon (Adingra) had a great performance. He has the quality to start in every game in the Premier League, but he has big competition for these winger positions. I'm really happy with how he performed today.

"He's very good and integrated in the team. He does his work in the shadows. When there's been a Premier League match he doesn’t always start but when we need him he is always there. I'm sure that he will help us in the future."