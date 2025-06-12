Wolves defender Bueno: Feyenoord loan great experience

Wolves defender Hugo Bueno says he's improved thanks to his time on-loan with Feyenoord last season.

Bueno made 30 appearances for the Dutch and enjoyed Champions League football.

He told the Wolves website: “I needed to step up a little bit more. Last season I played quite a lot of games, but every time you want more. I needed to give more. So I came here to show my quality, play a lot of games, get experience and learn. In a new league you learn a lot of things."

Bueno was involved in Feyenoord's shock Champions League playoff win last season.

He added, “It (the AC Milan assist) will be a moment that stays with me forever, you always dream to play this kind of game, and if you can make the difference it’s even better.

"When the days go by, you think how special it is. In a football career you have memories that stay with you forever and this loan gave me a lot.”