Wolves defender Ait-Nouri completes Man City medical

Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri is a step away from joining Manchester City.

Ait-Nouri has been spotted leaving his City medical with a deal now set to be closed.

The Daily Mail says City will pay Wolves £33.7m for the wing-back.

Ait-Nouri has a year left on his Wolves deal and City are aiming to close his signing today with the Club World Cup transfer deadline falling on Tuesday night.

Ait-Nouri's former club Angers have held a 50 per cent sell-on option, though Wolves are now buying that out for around £10m.