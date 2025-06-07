Manchester City close to sealing deal for Ait-Nouri

Manchester City are close to finalising a £31 million deal to sign Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The 24-year-old is expected to undergo a medical this weekend, with the transfer entering its final stages.

The agreement includes £5 million in potential add-ons, bringing the total value of the move to £31 million. Ait-Nouri has been on Citizens’ radar as they look to strengthen their options at left-back ahead of the new season.

Pep Guardiola’s side must finalise the transfer of the Algeria before 10 June to ensure his eligibility for the Club World Cup group stage.

City’s left back position has been vacant since Benjamin Mendy’s last appearance in August 2021.

Ait-Nouri recorded more goal involvements (11) than any other Premier League defender last season, highlighting his effectiveness in attacking contributions from the back.