The Wolves board are standing by manager Gary O'Neil.

In his debut season, O'Neil managed to lead Wolves to 14th place in the Premier League, which saw him pen a new contract in August to 2028.

However, for this season so far, Wolves have only the one point.

But Sky Sports says Wolves management still have full confidence in O'Neil.

Wolves believe he can reverse the negative trend and is not at risk of the sack at the moment.