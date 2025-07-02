Wolves chairman Shi reveals he "maybe tried to stay away from football for a while"

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has opened up about his role at the club and how he has been absent for some time.

Shi made a rare appearances in the media as he spoke on the Business of Sport podcast where he gave a 90-minute interview about a variety of topics from player sales to his management of the side which he admits has been subpar.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I made a mistake and maybe tried to stay away from football for a while.

"After the promotion to the Premier League we did really well, we went to Europe and finished seventh twice.

"I'm not from the football industry and I have more interests, I like games, videos, movies, music and I thought maybe I could focus more on that and leave the people here to do the job here.”

Wolves have been on the decline for the last few years which many have blamed on low investment and many at the top of the club who have no real sense of direction. Shi explained that the downfall has partly been down to him and he wishes to be more involved with the side as he finds a work life balance that suits him and the club.

"In the last few years I didn't spend enough time here. Now, I realise I have to be inside the training ground, until one day I can try and find one or two guys to do my job here.

"It's difficult because a football team needs a leader to show them the right way and if I left people started to feel disoriented. Maybe it's my personal mistake and now I've come back.

"After December I've spent every day at the training ground and for next season I hope I can find the balance.

"I feel we can have a team to do the same job I'm doing but eventually they need to see you here and talk with you."

It will be interesting to see how Shi’s influence will impact the club heading forward. Wolves are a side who rarely challenge for a European spot, never compete for the title and yet are never in contention for relegation but that may change in the years to come if Shi implements a solid plan and a vision for the side.