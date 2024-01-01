Wolves captain Lemina dismisses "bad attitude" claims

Wolves skipper Mario Lemina believes he can clean up his image this season.

The midfielder has not always been known for his discipline on the field, despite his huge talent.

However, manager Gary O’Neil has given him the armband in place of departed Max Kilman.

"He would be really happy and proud of me. He knows me better than anyone else, he knows I've never been a bad guy. He knows I've been pushing really hard to clean my name," said the 30-year-old, who joined Wolves from Nice in 2023.

"I’m not going to say I’ve done everything the right way because I was young and really emotional, but I’ve never been a bad guy or had a bad attitude.

"If I was to talk about my career a lot of people would think I had a bad attitude. It's never really been like that. I had some issues with some people but it's not because I had a bad attitude."