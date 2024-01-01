Wolves midfielder Lemina "proud" being named club captain

Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina is delighted being named new club captain.

Lemina succeeds Max Kilman after the defender's sale to West Ham.

Lemina told the club's website: "I feel proud. It means a lot for me because I’ve been working really hard for the group. I’ve been one of the leaders, one of the most contagious players in the team. I have a really good relationship with the Gaffer and the players, so I can be in between and try to transmit the best message for both.

“We talked about it last year because I was one of the leaders. Max was the captain and he’s been really important for us, but I was contagious for the players, the way I behave, the way I train, the way I do my stuff on and off the pitch.

"I try to transmit things to the others. Everyone was happy, but normal. They already knew from last year who I was and what I can give to the players on and off the pitch.”

The decision was made by manager Gary O'Neil and Lemina added: “Gary, for me, is a fantastic manager. To be honest, he’s the type of manager I want to be when I become a manager hopefully one day. He understands players, he knows how to talk with players, he recognises when we do mistakes, and we can talk. I think it’s about trust and that’s what we’ve found with Gary.”