Wolves captain Matheus Cunha will wear a new number today.

Ahead of Wolves's clash with Newcastle, it's been announced Cunha has changed shirt numbers.

The Brazil striker has changed from the No12 to the No10.

Cunha takes the No10 after Daniel Podence's sale to Al Shabab last week.

The likes of Derek Dougan, Mel Eves, Steven Fletcher, Bakary Sako and Helder Costa have all worn the number at Wolves in the past.