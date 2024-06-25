Wolves brace over Man Utd bid for Ait-Nouri

Tribal Football
Manchester United are readying a bid for Wolves fullback Rayan Ait-Nouri.

United are wrapping up a deal for teenage Lille centre-half Leny Yoro and are now set to move for Ait-Nouri.

The Express & Star says United are serious about the Wolves wing-back and intend to tempt him away from Molineux.

Ait-Nouri enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Wolves last season after being pushed into an advanced role by manager Gary O'Neil.

United are in the market for a new left-back with injury concerns persisting for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

