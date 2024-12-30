Wolves boss Pereira: Spurs draw not a bad point

Tribal Football
Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira was pleased with the battling spirit his team showed this weekend.

The relegation threatened team moved out of the bottom three after nabbing a late point against Tottenham.

Despite trailing 2-1 going into the closing stages, Wolves roared back with a Jorgen Strand Larsen leveler.

Pereira stated post-game: “First of all, in the Premier League, the atmosphere is fantastic, the stadiums are beautiful, and it’s something that I cannot explain, but what we feel, that is amazing. About the game, it was tough, a tough game.

“This (Tottenham) is a team who are very intensive, because they press a lot. In the first half, we had some problems to control the pressure, but we competed.

“Then in the second half, I think they dropped the block a little bit and we started to play a bit with the ball and started to create some problems. In the end, one point is not bad.”

