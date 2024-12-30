Wolves boss Pereira: Spurs draw not a bad point

Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira was pleased with the battling spirit his team showed this weekend.

The relegation threatened team moved out of the bottom three after nabbing a late point against Tottenham.

Despite trailing 2-1 going into the closing stages, Wolves roared back with a Jorgen Strand Larsen leveler.

Pereira stated post-game: “First of all, in the Premier League, the atmosphere is fantastic, the stadiums are beautiful, and it’s something that I cannot explain, but what we feel, that is amazing. About the game, it was tough, a tough game.

“This (Tottenham) is a team who are very intensive, because they press a lot. In the first half, we had some problems to control the pressure, but we competed.

“Then in the second half, I think they dropped the block a little bit and we started to play a bit with the ball and started to create some problems. In the end, one point is not bad.”