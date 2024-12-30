Spurs boss Postecoglou concedes fresh Udogie blow

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie suffered another hamstring injury this weekend.

The London club were held to a shock 2-2 draw at home by relegation threatened Wolves.

The result puts huge pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou to hold onto his job, with the club falling adrift of the top five teams.

Spurs had been winning the game 2-1 against Wolves, before letting in a late equalizer.

"Yeah, I think it was a hamstring," he stated post-game, on his left sided flyer Udogie

"Again, like I said, we've been relying on a core group of players because we just haven't had the ability to rotate so at some point it was going to catch up with us. 

“Unfortunately, it caught up with Destiny."

