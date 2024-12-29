Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Wolves equaliser disappointing

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits being left "disappointed" after their 2-2 draw with Wolves.

Jorgen Strand Larsen struck late to earn Wolves a point at Spurs on Sunday.

Postecoglou later said, "It's a disappointing outcome. Obviously we went a goal down but after that I felt we controlled the game. It wasn't easy always to get openings but we did look pretty threatening every time we did get forward.

"We scored a couple of goals, we obviously missed the penalty and then second half, I just thought we had some really big moments to kill the game off.

"They weren't really creating much, I mean I think Fraser had one save to make with his feet, that was about it. You felt we kind of needed that third goal and obviously they score at the end and you're kind of left with a disappointing outcome, but it's not through the want of trying.

"It's obvious, you know, the lads are fairly fatigued, especially in that front third, we're not as sharp as we can be, which is understandable because we're asking a lot of a sort of small core group of players and, as I said, it's not for the want of trying and they're trying to get the outcomes for us."