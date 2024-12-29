Tribal Football
Most Read
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
Ex-Man Utd keeper Taibi tells Onana: Man Utd and Premier League not for you
Barcelona president Laporta finds cash needed to register Olmo, Victor
Newcastle slap huge price-tag on Isak

Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Wolves equaliser disappointing

Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Wolves equaliser disappointing
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Wolves equaliser disappointingAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits being left "disappointed" after their 2-2 draw with Wolves.

Jorgen Strand Larsen struck late to earn Wolves a point at Spurs on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Postecoglou later said, "It's a disappointing outcome. Obviously we went a goal down but after that I felt we controlled the game. It wasn't easy always to get openings but we did look pretty threatening every time we did get forward.

"We scored a couple of goals, we obviously missed the penalty and then second half, I just thought we had some really big moments to kill the game off.

"They weren't really creating much, I mean I think Fraser had one save to make with his feet, that was about it. You felt we kind of needed that third goal and obviously they score at the end and you're kind of left with a disappointing outcome, but it's not through the want of trying.

"It's obvious, you know, the lads are fairly fatigued, especially in that front third, we're not as sharp as we can be, which is understandable because we're asking a lot of a sort of small core group of players and, as I said, it's not for the want of trying and they're trying to get the outcomes for us."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWolvesTottenham
Related Articles
Wolves fight back to secure point at Tottenham as pressure mounts on Postecoglou
Cesc confirms "wonderful" Alli now training with Como
Chelsea, Tottenham watching Lecce wing-back Dorgu