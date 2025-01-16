Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
Leon signing James admits Man Utd move was close
Ronaldo offered mega contract (and shares) by Al-Nassr

Wolves boss Pereira: Newcastle made most of their chances

Ansser Sadiq
Wolves boss Pereira: Newcastle made most of their chances
Wolves boss Pereira: Newcastle made most of their chancesAction Plus
Wolves manager Vitor Pereira said the difference against Newcastle United was chance conversion.

The Premier League strugglers were unable to build on recent momentum against the high flying Magpies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite having their own chances, Newcastle won the game at a canter, cruising to a 3-0 success.

On the game’s outcome, Pereira stated: “The difference in the game, in my opinion, was that they scored when they got chances, and we missed when we got chance, because we got maybe six or seven chances to score, and against this team playing home, if we don't score, they win the confidence and they scored three goals. 

“The difference between us and them in my opinion, the first half was very difficult to play and for us to have the ball, because they become strong to press. But even in first half we had some chances to score. 

“Second half we had chances to score. In the end, they scored three goals.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueNewcastle UtdWolves
Related Articles
Newcastle striker Isak "feels amazing" after latest double
Botman: Newcastle players going for top four
Newcastle boss Howe: We had to be patient for win against Wolves