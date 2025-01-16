Wolves boss Pereira: Newcastle made most of their chances

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira said the difference against Newcastle United was chance conversion.

The Premier League strugglers were unable to build on recent momentum against the high flying Magpies.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite having their own chances, Newcastle won the game at a canter, cruising to a 3-0 success.

On the game’s outcome, Pereira stated: “The difference in the game, in my opinion, was that they scored when they got chances, and we missed when we got chance, because we got maybe six or seven chances to score, and against this team playing home, if we don't score, they win the confidence and they scored three goals.

“The difference between us and them in my opinion, the first half was very difficult to play and for us to have the ball, because they become strong to press. But even in first half we had some chances to score.

“Second half we had chances to score. In the end, they scored three goals.”