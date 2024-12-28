New Wolves boss Pereira senses confidence returning to his players

New Wolves boss Vitor Pereira can sense the belief returning inside the dressing room.

Pereira boasts a 100 per cent record from his first two games in charge, with victories over Leicester City and Manchester United.

Ahead of facing Tottenham, Pereira said: “To change in a short time and to get these results is difficult. It's difficult to predict, I believe that my players have quality, and I believe that our work will impact them. We don't have time to work on the pitch, but when you give the confidence to them, and they feel this confidence, this power inside of them, it can change everything.

“If you get the results, they start to believe in the manager, in the idea. They start to feel as a team, they start to feel confidence in their teammates and this is what is happening now. But in football, a lot of things can change in a game or in a minute.

“In the recovery time we'll try to prepare for this game. It's difficult, but I think it's possible. I don't like a team facing games just to defend. I like to let my teams play good football, with the ball and without the ball, and with courage, this is the team that I want to see in the Tottenham game.”

He also said: “I want to win games, but by playing good football. Football, for me, is not just about results. It’s about having an idea, believing in that idea, and making others believe in the way I'll play. It means that in this moment I'm trying to create an identity, but it's not the style of Vitor, it’s the style of Wolverhampton.

“It’s something that we need to embrace as our game, our style, we will show our style. We'll show our spirit. The way that I like to play is something that comes from 15 years of working and correcting things and understanding the details and creating exercises to play in that way. Of course, we need to win, but win in style.”