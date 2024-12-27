Wolves announce partnership with Nantong Zhiyun and aim to share knowledge and experience

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced a partnership with Chinese side Nantong Zhiyun Football Club as they aim to collaborate together in many key areas.

After climbing from the second division to the Chinese Super League between 2018 and 2022, Nantong Zhiyun have grown on and off the pitch to become one of most recognized sides in China.

The partnership will focus on both clubs working together to establish advanced training programs aimed at nurturing young players and promoting the development of comprehensive player and coaching systems.

This connection will also allow knowledge of football skills, tactics, and club operations to be shared as well as commercial cooperation in football-related industries to create growth for each club in the near future.

Russell Jones, Wolves’ general manager for marketing and commercial growth spoke on the deal and how excited both clubs are to begin a partnership that should help a number of key areas evolve.

“We’re thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Nantong Zhiyun Football Club, which reflects Wolves’ commitment to building strong international connections in football.

“Nantong Zhiyun is a club with an impressive trajectory, and we share a mutual passion for developing young talent and growing the game.

“This collaboration will provide valuable opportunities for players and staff alike, and we look forward to working closely with Nantong Zhiyun in the years to come.”