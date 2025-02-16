Wolves boss Pereira frustrated with Liverpool defeat: We had to rediscover our identity

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was left frustrated after their 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Wolves paid for a poor first-half as they staged a fight-back after the break, but in the end it wasn't enough.

Pereira said: “This is football, but I believe that when we play good football, with identity, with our tools, with our qualities, we deserve to get something from football. I want to win games with merit. I want to win games because we deserve to win. The second half was fantastic, in my opinion, it was the team that I want to build.

“The first half was a team afraid, with too much respect, in my opinion, and this is not our game. We cannot come to Anfield just to be part of the party. I will think about the next game, and in the next game I will push my team to play as I saw my team playing in the second half.”

Pereira also said: “I just asked them to play to their level. Play with courage, play with confidence. The moments that we should press, we must go to press them, because they will commit mistakes. We must have the ball. We must create situations. Don't be afraid to respect yourself. We must respect ourselves, our identity, our work, and this is what I said to them.”