Wolves boss Pereira counting on more January additions

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is counting on more additions this month.

Pereira has welcomed former Reims defender Emmanuel Agbadou this week and is counting on more arrivals.

He said ahead of today's FA Cup clash with Bristol City: "They (the recruitment team) did their work and they proposed to me some players to check.

"And that's what we are doing together, watching players, watching profiles, trying to understand if the profile is the best profile to help us in the moment, because we cannot think about the long-term future. We need players ready to help us in this moment.

"The January market, in my opinion, is not a market to take risks. We need to be clinical to find the right players to come to help us now. For the future but looking for this moment is important.”

