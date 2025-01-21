Wolves boss Pereira confirms Lemina frozen out
The Premier League club have been informed by Lemina that he wants to leave.
Manager Vitor Pereira admits that he cannot use a player who has one foot out the door.
Speaking to reporters after defeat to Chelsea, Pereira said: "For me, he is out until the end of the market and when the market closes, I will see if he is my player.
"If he is it will be a problem I solve because he is a good player, or he goes out and is not my problem.
"I don't want a player with doubts. I cannot play with a player that has doubts in his mind. I want players committed with the project.
"He is training but at the moment the mind is not here because he still wants to move and go. I must be honest and say what happened. I will wait until the end of the market and see."