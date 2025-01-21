Wolves boss Pereira confirms Lemina frozen out

Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina is unavailable for selection until the transfer window closes.

The Premier League club have been informed by Lemina that he wants to leave.

Manager Vitor Pereira admits that he cannot use a player who has one foot out the door.

Speaking to reporters after defeat to Chelsea, Pereira said: "For me, he is out until the end of the market and when the market closes, I will see if he is my player.

"If he is it will be a problem I solve because he is a good player, or he goes out and is not my problem.

"I don't want a player with doubts. I cannot play with a player that has doubts in his mind. I want players committed with the project.

"He is training but at the moment the mind is not here because he still wants to move and go. I must be honest and say what happened. I will wait until the end of the market and see."