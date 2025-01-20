Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Wolves and Leicester to bid for Leganes star to help their goal threat this season
Wolves and Leicester to bid for Leganes star to help their goal threat this season
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City are targeting a new shot-stopper this winter.

The two relegation-threatened clubs are said to be pursuing Marko Dmitrovic this month.

The 32-year-old Leganes star has been enjoying a good season in La Liga.

He played key roles in 1-0 wins over Barcelona and Atletico Madrid so far this season.

The Serbian international, who did play in England for Charlton Athletic in 2015, is ready to move.

Per Leicester Mercury, the Foxes are desperate to bring in a reliable shot-stopper.

Mads Hermansen, Jakub Stolarczyk and Danny Ward have all been rotating in goal this term.

