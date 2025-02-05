Wolves boss Pereira celebrated at pub with fans after crucial win over Villa

Tribal Football
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira celebrated in style after his side’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa eased their relegation concerns.

The Portuguese manager stopped by The Swan in Tettenhall on Sunday, chatting with staff, and mingling with customers.

He returned on Monday night to watch Chelsea vs. West Ham, engaging with Wolves fans.

Pereira, who joined Wolves from Saudi club Al Shabab in December, has quickly settled into life in the West Midlands.

It’s believed he has set up home in the Tettenhall area as he prepares for Wolves’ FA Cup clash with Blackburn on Sunday.

Posting on Facebook, pub worker Elaine Baker shared: "He was a very happy customer. He loves his new local and his fav barmaid."

