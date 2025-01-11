Wolves boss Pereira: Agabdou stronger for winning debut

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was happy with Emmanuel Agbadou's debut in their FA Cup win against Bristol City today.

The former Reims defender was thrown in barely 24 hours after signing with the Old Gold.

Pereira later said of his first signing as Wolves manager: “I think he was consistent. To play on the left side without left foot is not easy, but he can play on the left and he played well. I think he realised today that the game never stops here. Fast free kicks, fast throw ins, fast when the goalkeeper starts to play – the ball doesn't stop.

"It never, never stops. It means the players don't have the time to recover and to breathe a bit. That's what we feel when we are looking at the game.

“I think he realised today the speed of the game. The game is every time fast. We need a team to be more comfortable with the ball, so the pace is our pace, not the pace that the opponent team wants, because this is a game without control. In my opinion, that's what happened a bit in the second half.”

On his own FA Cup debut, the manager smiled: “It’s fantastic, fantastic, fantastic. It’s like we’re in the Premier League. The pace of the game is the same. It's a physical game, technical game, they have very good players. This is English football.”