Pereira pleased with Wolves wing-backs for Cup win against Bristol City

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was left pleased after their 2-1 FA Cup win against Bristol City.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rodrigo Gomes struck the goals for Wolves, with City pushing the hosts after Scott Twine's strike.

Pereira said afterwards: “Very good first half, in my opinion. The last five minutes of the first half we conceded some opportunities. We gave them confidence, from our throw in we lost one or two balls, and they scored at the end of the first half. In the first half, we had a chance to score more goals, and with 3-0 maybe we close the game, but for half-time they went with confidence, and we went with some doubts. To close this game we needed to score the third goal.

“Second half, we had two chance to score the third goal, but they have quality, and they started to believe, and we didn't have the quality, in my opinion, to keep the ball with us, and in the game of transition it’s difficult to control the game. In the moment that we should keep the ball, we lost the ball. They have a good team, and it’s the cup, it’s a fight. We work it, we fight it, we suffer together, defending together, compact, and this is football. It's not easy.”

On the wing-backs scoring, Pereira continued: “Our wing backs, when we are attacking, they must be wingers. The wingers, when the cross come from one side, they must be in the box to score. The last run is the most important. If we play to get a chance to score, we need to do the last run, because the last run is the run that will allow us to score. It's not a surprise for me that they score goals.

"Generally, I'm happy, because the first half was, in my opinion, very good against a good team. The second half, this is the FA Cup. They felt that they could score the second goal, and we tried to keep the advantage for us to keep the result. In the end, we missed two chance to score, and maybe they missed one or two also. It's difficult, it’s not easy.

“We know that we can play at a better level for 90 minutes. It’s important to have some days to be more consistent in the game. If we play the second half like we played the first half, I’m very happy. I think we can increase our level.”