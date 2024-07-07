Wolves boss O'Neil upbeat after Arsenal defeat

Tribal Football
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil was upbeat in defeat at Arsenal.

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka struck as Arsenal won 2-0 on the day.

But O'Neil insisted:  "I thought we were good. I was pleased. I obviously don't like losing but we gave Arsenal a tough game. We restricted them to not too many chances.

"In terms of being in the game and having a chance I felt that, at 1-0 down I felt we were more likely than them.

"Pleased with what we were able to produce, but I've spoken to the players about the little details, especially against teams like Arsenal.

"They found two moments of quality and we just missed a couple of ours."

