Wolves boss O'Neil: Sa has my full support

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil says goalkeeper Jose Sa has his full support.

Sa was involved with an angry confrontation with a home fan at halftime of yesterday's 4-2 defeat to Bournemouth.

O'Neil said: “I think situations like this that we’re in, as I say, has heightened emotions and responses.

"Jose Sa has my full support, whatever he needs from me he will get. He has my full support.

“The passes he received today he shouldn’t have received. The first one he can clear much quicker. Of course he can.

"None of the players have anything but my full support. We tackle this difficult situation together."

