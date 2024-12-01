Kluivert "super happy" after hat-trick in Bournemouth win

Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert was delighted with his hat-trick in their 4-2 win at Wolves.

Kluivert converted three penalties - all won by Evanilson on the day.

"That sounds beautiful," he said. "To go in the history books, that's amazing, super happy with it.

"I train them (the penalties). We have a great keeper with Kepa. We try some stuff, the first one I stop, and look at the keeper, what is he doing? I switch it up for the second one. Then the third, he doesn't know what I'm going to do. I waited and he chose for me. Easy as that.

"We have shown we can beat a lot of teams in this league. I am happy."

He added, "I will put it (the match-ball) in my daughter's room, waiting for her to come in February. And she can see how I did it."