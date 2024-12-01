Wolves keeper Sa clashed with own fans during Bournemouth hammering

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa clashed with his own fans at halftime of Saturday's 2-4 defeat to Bournemouth at Molineux.

Sa had to be held back by local security as he sought to confront fans at halftime with Wolves 1-3 down.

The Portuguese was reportedly upset with one taunter particularly.

A fan in a Wolves shirt was eventually seen being escorted out by security.

The Cherries won with Wolves conceding three penalties on the day, all won by Evanilson and converted by Justin Kluivert.

