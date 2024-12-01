Tribal Football
Most Read
Monza coach Nesta knows fans desperate for derby win against Como
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Why facing Liverpool is a double edged sword for Guardiola's Man City side
Van Nistelrooy admits Maresca influence on Leicester decision

Wolves keeper Sa clashed with own fans during Bournemouth hammering

Paul Vegas
Wolves keeper Sa clashed with own fans during Bournemouth hammering
Wolves keeper Sa clashed with own fans during Bournemouth hammeringAction Plus
Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa clashed with his own fans at halftime of Saturday's 2-4 defeat to Bournemouth at Molineux.

Sa had to be held back by local security as he sought to confront fans at halftime with Wolves 1-3 down.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Portuguese was reportedly upset with one taunter particularly.

A fan in a Wolves shirt was eventually seen being escorted out by security.

The Cherries won with Wolves conceding three penalties on the day, all won by Evanilson and converted by Justin Kluivert.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueSa JoseWolvesBournemouth
Related Articles
Kluivert "super happy" after hat-trick in Bournemouth win
Wolves boss O'Neil admits Bournemouth defeat "not good enough"
Bournemouth boss Iraola hails Evanilson for victory Wolves after record-breaking performance