Wolves boss O'Neil: Players gave everything in West Ham defeat

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil was defiant about his team on Monday night.

The Premier League side were beaten yet again in the top flight, going down 2-1 to West Ham United.

While they remain in the bottom three, O’Neil is hoping to hang onto his job in the coming days.

Post-game, he told the BBC: “We were OK, we were solid, probably had the better chances and a lot of decisions go against us, an awful lot of decisions go against us in a big game, big moments, you need some of them to go your way and you hope they do but today they didn’t.

"The lads gave everything, we came up a little bit short again which has been the story of the last few weeks for us. Proud of the players, they’re in a tough moment and they're giving everything.

“They’re ready to fight, ready to scrap, ready to come away to West Ham and give them a real good game. We needed to find a way to turn it our way today and we didn’t quite do that."

