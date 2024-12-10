Wolves defender Doherty: We must demand more from eachother

Wolves need to start showing their experience in the Premier League or they will go down.

The top flight club are in the relegation zone and lost 2-1 to West Ham United on Monday.

Despite having chances to score a few more goals, Gary O’Neil’s team were unable to get anything from the contest.

On the loss, defender Matt Doherty stated; “I thought we were comfortable enough for large parts of the game, especially in the first half. Defended well, we had good shape. We looked not unbelievably dangerous going forward but looked like we had a few moments.

“I don't even know what happened at the set piece, I need to see it back, but obviously we know that Soucek is the main threat, and you let him get a free header.”

On the dressing room mood, he added: “Maybe we can be a bit more ruthless with each other and demand a bit more from each other.

“There are no separations in the group. There are no clicks going on. Everyone gets on. We train well together. We're all in this, going in the same direction. We're all trying to get Wolves out of the spot we’re in. We keep believing, we always will. We still believe we'll be able to do it.

“For whatever reason, it's just not resulting in results. We're disappointed for ourselves. We're disappointed for fans, obviously, but we're disappointed for him (Gary O’Neil).”