Gomes says Wolves need to focus ahead of Liverpool clash

Gomes says Wolves need to focus and find balance after poor start to the season

Wolves star Joao Gomes hopes that he can help the team get back to winning ways.

The Premier League side have still not gotten three points so far this season.

However, Gomes believes their performances have merited wins and that results will turn.

He stated: “I think the results are bad, however I think we’re on the right track. I wouldn’t change anything, or do anything different to what I’m doing today. Sooner or later things will fall into place.

“We need to find a balance, as we're having 45 very good minutes and 45 bad minutes. We need to pay more attention to the details because one little mistake can ruin everything.”

On taking on Liverpool, he added: “It will be one of the most difficult games of the season. They are one of the best in the world at the moment, but we need to believe in ourselves. What we need to do is get out of our comfort zone a little bit, doing things different. It’s important to get the results and change our mentality overall.

“We need to get the results in a collective way, as a team. The team itself, as a whole, can be very good. We need to try to achieve better results, not individually, but as a team. I want to get my team out of the situation we’re in at the moment.”